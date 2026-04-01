The Portland Trail Blazers traveled to Los Angeles for arguably the biggest game of the season against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, and they did not disappoint. Deni Avdija, who was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his NBA career, played like a star in the win and got a much-needed boost from the road crowd.

A surprising number of Blazers fans, Israelis, and members of the Jewish community came out to Intuit Dome for the game on Tuesday night, cheering every time their team scored and even louder when Avdija scored. There were certain times in the game where the crowd chanted, ‘Deni!' from behind the Blazers bench as Portland went on to win, 114-104.

Deni Avdija finished Tuesday's game with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 8-of-15 from the floor and 11-of-12 from the free throw line. And while he was locked into the gameplan for what was essentially the biggest game of the season, Avdija said he couldn't help but look and listen to fans chanting his name.

“I'm focused on the game a lot, but it, it… It gives me goosebumps every time I see how many fans are behind the bench and cheering and loving and shouting my name,” Avdija told ClutchPoints after the Blazers victory. “It's the best thing ever, you know. Especially in the holiday when we're away from home, being here and seeing all of the State of Israel, the Jewish people of L.A. being behind me, it means a lot to me and it makes me play better.

“I never get used to it. It's always amazing for me and I'm very grateful to have this fanbase.”

Deni Avdija received loud ovations inside Intuit Dome last night from Blazers fans and Israelis who came out to support: “I'm focused on the game a lot, but it, it… It gives me goosebumps every time I see how many fans are behidn the bench and cheering and loving and shouting… pic.twitter.com/3bs7gYSorD — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 1, 2026

Jrue Holiday recorded 30 points with six rebounds and seven three-pointers in Tuesday night's win, giving the Blazers four players in double-figure scoring.

With the win, the Portland Trail Blazers moved within a half-game of the LA Clippers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Blazers are trying to remain ahead of the Golden State Warriors while attempting to pass the Clippers in play-in tournament positioning.

Portland has just five games remaining against the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, and LA Clippers. That Clippers game is the final one of the season series and could have major play-in tournament implications.