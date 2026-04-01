The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling of late, winning in comfortable fashion over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night thanks to 42 points from Luka Doncic. It was also a strong outing for wing Rui Hachimura, who scored 14 points on an efficient 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the three-point line.

After the game, Hachimura had a hilarious exchange with a reporter when asked about his leadership role on the team.

Reporter: "What does that leadership role look like for you, especially during this hot streak that the team's been on?" Rui Hachimura: "My leadership? No, I'm not a leader.” 😂pic.twitter.com/pvuAtQA6iE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

While he may not be a leader on the Lakers in a traditional sense, Hachimura has still played a vital role in engineering the Lakers' turnaround this season, providing steady three-point shooting and a big body on defense, filling in a lot of gaps on a flawed roster.

The Lakers are currently running away with the number three seed in the Western Conference, having created some distance between themselves and the field with a recent nine-game winning streak, although they won't be moving up any further than that, as both the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have been utterly dominant over the last month-plus.

Still, it's been a stark turnaround for a Lakers team that at one point seemed to be in danger of falling into play-in territory in the Western Conference. Of course, the third spot was the same place where the Lakers ended up last regular season, which ended in a playoff shellacking at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This time around, however, Los Angeles seems to be playing its best basketball heading into the stretch run, which is highly important for postseason success.

In any case, the Lakers' season will continue on Thursday evening with a tough road game against the Thunder at 9:30 pm ET.