Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has been ruled out for the 2025-26 season after sustaining a calf strain back in December 2025. While he's been dealing with that injury, it appears Clarke is in trouble after being arrested in the state of Arkansas.

Clarke, who is 29 years old, was arrested and given three different charges, according to Damichael Cole of Memphis News. The seven-year veteran is being charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing in a vehicle while exceeding the speed limit, as well as improper passing.

“Among Brandon Clarke's charges,” reported Cole.

“- trafficking a controlled substance.

– possession of a controlled substance.

– fleeing in a vehicle while exceeding the speed limit.”

Hours after initial reports did not reveal the charges, we finally have some details about Brandon Clarke's alleged incident in Arkansas. More details may come to light in the coming hours or days.

As of now, the Grizzlies have not issued a public statement about Clarke's situation. The franchise may be waiting for more information before addressing the issue. In the meantime, Memphis will prepare for a game against the New York Knicks that tips off at 8 p.m. EST.

Brandon Clarke initially joined the Grizzlies as a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He's mainly served as a role player off the bench, providing consistent defense and rebounding in the second unit.

Over the course of his seven years in the league, Clarke has averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest. He also owns a career 60.5% field goal percentage while hitting 26.6% of his three-point attempts. Brandon Clarke only played two games for the Grizzlies before being ruled out for the 2025-26 campaign.