The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they have signed free agent tight end Carson Towt, adding an unconventional athlete to their roster as the team continues to reshape its depth chart this offseason.

The team confirmed the move on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“we have signed undrafted free agent TE Carson Towt.”

Towt, 24, transitions to football after completing his collegiate basketball career. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound forward spent his final season at Notre Dame, where he averaged 5.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 61% from the field across 31 appearances. He logged 26 minutes per contest during his lone season with the program after previously playing four years at Northern Arizona.

His size and rebounding ability stand out as traits that could translate to the tight end position, particularly in contested catch situations and blocking schemes. The move reflects a growing trend of NFL teams exploring basketball backgrounds when evaluating tight end prospects.

Colts continue aggressive offseason moves with Carson Towt signing

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Indianapolis has remained active throughout the offseason following a disappointing finish to the 2025 campaign. The Colts ended the year with an 8-9 record, closing the season on a seven-game losing streak.

In recent weeks, the organization has made several roster additions and key financial commitments. The Colts signed former Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas and safety Jonathan Owens, who most recently played for the Chicago Bears. The team also retained quarterback Daniel Jones on a two-year, $88 million extension.

Additionally, wide receiver Alec Pierce agreed to a four-year, $114 million deal, setting a new benchmark for free agent receivers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract includes $84 million in guarantees, with $60 million fully guaranteed at signing and a maximum value of $116 million.

Towt’s signing adds another layer to an evolving roster as Indianapolis continues preparations for the 2026 season.