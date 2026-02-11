Following a controversial loss to Indiana last Saturday, Wisconsin basketball entered Champaign with plenty of frustrations to unload. The team had the distinct honor of playing Illinois on Jake Davis Wig Night, as the Fighting Illini paid homage to their junior sharpshooter. A lively crowd and a 12-point deficit seemingly positioned the Badgers for another loss, but they fought hard and stunned their opponent with a 92-90 overtime win. Greg Gard wanted to really make it count, however.

The two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year put on one of the wigs that was made for the game and ran into the locker room to celebrate with his team. Wisconsin players showered him with water, ruining the curly, blonde locks.

It is important to note that Illinois' second and third-leading scorers, Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic, did not suit up for this conference matchup, so one can argue that Gard's high jinks were a bit much. Though, one can also say that building a fan promotion around a player who averages less than 20 minutes per contest is also a bit much. Perhaps it is best to call it even?

“The hair goes home sad, the Badgers go home happy” pic.twitter.com/rJHYgLe4df — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 11, 2026

Davis and the Fighting Illini will remember the postgame antics, but they do not need another reason to seek vengeance against the Badgers. Wisconsin trailed by 10 with just over seven minutes remaining, but it possessed enough composure and grit to vanquish the No. 8-ranked team in the country.

This road win comes a month after Gard's guys invaded Ann Arbor and handed Michigan its first and currently only loss of the season. There have been hiccups in between, but this group is a threat in one of the top leagues in the NCAA. And it is obviously fearless.

Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combined for 49 points, while Austin Rapp added 18 and two steals in 31 minutes off the bench. The Badgers also secured a difference-making 14 offensive rebounds and forced 13 Illinois turnovers. They received some help from the opposition — star freshman Keaton Wagler missed a go-ahead free throw with 33 seconds left in regulation and the Illini were 11-of-19 from the charity stripe overall — but Wisconsin basketball still had to earn this W.

The Badgers likely turned off plenty of people with their wig display, but if they beat No. 10 Michigan State at home this Friday night, the conversation will center around their strong March Madness aspirations.