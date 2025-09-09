We are now through two weeks of the college football season, and there are some big changes in our Week 3 College Football Playoff predictions. There are teams that have dropped from the projected field, and with that, there are going to be some newcomers as well. The biggest results of the weekend were Oklahoma taking down Michigan, and USF going on the road and picking up a major upset win over Florida. Let's see how those games shake up the CFP field:

1. LSU

LSU is still our top team, and the Tigers have an intriguing matchup this upcoming weekend against Florida. The Gators need a bounce back win after the disastrous loss to USF, so they will be coming into this one hungry. Florida needs a win to save the season, and maybe Billy Napier's job as well.

2. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are still behind LSU in our Week 3 College Football Playoff predictions, but that could change soon. The Buckeyes put up 70 points on Grambling over the weekend, and it will be exciting to see this offense take on more good defenses once Big Ten play starts.

3. Oregon

Oregon beat Oklahoma State 69-3 over the weekend, so it looks like Dan Lanning once again has one of the most explosive offenses in college football. The Ducks are one of the best teams in the country.

4. Miami

We have Penn State and Texas ahead of Miami in our College Football Top 25, but it feels like the committee will give the fourth CFP spot to to the ACC champ over teams that didn't win their conference. Right now, the Hurricanes are our projected ACC winner after a sluggish performance from Clemson.

5. Penn State

Penn State is the first team that would host a CFP game as the Nittany Lions come in at No. 5. Penn State hasn't played anybody yet, and the Nittany Lions will have a chance to move up later this month when they play Oregon.

6. Texas

Arch Manning and the Texas offense found a groove on Saturday against San Jose State. It wasn't a difficult opponent, but games like that are huge for a quarterback without a lot of experience.

7. Georgia

Speaking of QBs with little experience. Gunner Stockton and Georgia have their first major test of the year this weekend on the road against Tennessee. We are going to learn a lot about the Bulldogs on Saturday.

8. Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans have had to sit with the Miami loss for a while as the team had an early bye week in Week 2. Now, the Fighting Irish are ready for another huge game against Texas A&M. This has to be a win for the Irish.

9. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is new to the field after a big win against Michigan. The Sooners look like a legit threat in the SEC, and John Mateer is as good as it gets at QB. He is a Heisman-caliber player.

10. Iowa State

Iowa State is also new to the CFP predictions field this week after beating rival Iowa. The Cyclones already have two big wins on the year, and they are our new projected Big 12 champ.

11. Clemson

Clemson is our final at-large team in these Week 3 College Football Playoff predictions. The Tigers were down 16-0 against Troy at one point on Saturday, but they came back to get the win. They have a lot of work to do if they want to stay in the field.

12. USF

Lastly, we have USF, who is now 2-0 with two wins against top 25 teams. The Bulls have a chance to earn another massive win this weekend as they are going on the road to take on Miami.

Quarterfinal predictions: 1 LSU vs. 9. Oklahoma, 2 Ohio State vs. 7 Georgia, 3 Oregon vs. 6 Texas, 4. Miami vs. 5 Penn State

Semifinal predictions: 1 LSU vs. 5 Penn State, 2 Ohio State vs. 3 Oregon

CFP National Championship prediction: 1 LSU vs. 2 Ohio State

College Football Playoff champ: 1 LSU