Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables got a big win on Saturday, as his Sooners were able to outlast Michigan. Venables was happy with how his team played in their 24-13 win.

“It was a lot of fun to be a part of. A lot of passion and energy in the stadium…..we didn't play our best game, but we still won,” Venables said afterward, per The Oklahoman.

#Sooners coach Brent Venables’ opening statement after defeating Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Y7ydbHpRup — Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Oklahoma produced 408 total yards of offense to push past the Wolverines, in a game that Venables needed to win. He is trying to avenge a six-win season a year ago, and avoid the hot seat as head coach.

The ESPN College GameDay crew had also fired up Oklahoma fans before the game, and that excitement seemed to carry over. Oklahoma took a 14-0 lead into halftime, and was able to keep Michigan off-balance in the second half for the most part.

The Sooners were led by quarterback John Mateer. Mateer threw for 270 passing yards and a touchdown. The quarterback also rushed for two scores, and led the Sooners in rushing.

Oklahoma also held Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to just 142 yards passing. Underwood went just 9-for-24 in his attempts, and was seen arguing with his teammates on the sidelines.

Article Continues Below

Oklahoma football looks to win the SEC this year

Oklahoma is now 2-0 on the season, following their win over Michigan. The performance against the Wolverines wasn't flawless, as Oklahoma football lost the turnover battle. The team had a fumble as well as an interception.

“We had some self-inflicted issues that kept things a little closer,” Venables added. “I am super proud of our players and coaches for figuring out, finding a way to win.”

Oklahoma is playing their second season in the SEC. This win will surely help the team's resumé, as they look to make the College Football Playoff later in the year. The Sooners really disappointed during the 2024 campaign, as the team lost a bowl game to Navy.

Oklahoma next plays Temple on Saturday.