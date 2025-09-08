There weren't as many top 25 matchups in Week 2 as there were in Week 1, but it was still an exciting week of college football. The biggest game of the week was between Oklahoma and Michigan, and the Sooners will rise in our Top 25 Week 3 Power Rankings after picking up the big win. We also saw a major upset as USF went on the road and took Florida in The Swamp. All in all, there are going to be some major changes in this week's rankings. Let's get into it.

1. LSU

LSU holds on for the top spot in this week's top 25 despite a sluggish performance against Louisiana Tech. Don't look too much into that two-score game as the Tigers had that matchup sandwiched between two big games against Clemson and Florida.

2. Ohio State

Ohio State is at No. 2 this week after a dominant 70-0 win. It was impressive, but it was against Grambling. The Buckeyes have Ohio this week to conclude the non-conference schedule.

3. Oregon

Oregon jumps up a spot this week after an impressive showing against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys aren't great, but still, putting up 69 points against another Power Four school isn't easy.

4. Penn State

Penn State didn't look great at home against FIU this weekend, but the Nittany Lions still won comfortably. There are things to clean up, but this is still one of the best teams in the country.

5. Texas

After a slow start, Arch Manning and Texas finally found a groove offensively against San Jose State. Manning looked good, but he needs to be able to put it all together in a big game before we get too far ahead of ourselves.

6. Miami

Miami is now the highest-ranked team in the ACC after improving to 2-0 over the weekend. The Hurricanes picked up an easy win against Bethune, and an ugly performance from Clemson dropped the Tigers in the rankings.

7. Georgia

Georgia has a chance to rise in the rankings this week when the team goes on the road against Tennessee. This is the first big test for the Bulldogs, and we will learn a lot.

8. Notre Dame

Notre Dame had a bye week after losing to Miami to open the season, and the Fighting Irish now have another huge game looming. They will host Texas A&M, who we will talk about later.

9. Clemson

Clemson was down 16-0 at one point in the first half against Troy. The Tigers were on the verge of a disastrous loss, but they were able to come back and get the win. Clemson needs to be better.

10. Oklahoma

Coming in at No. 10 in our Top 25 Week 3 Power Rankings is Oklahoma. The Sooners took down Michigan on Saturday, and they have a legit defense and Heisman-caliber quarterback.

11. Illinois

Illinois is down a spot from last week, but that has nothing to do with the team's performance. After a rough first half running the football, the Fighting Illini dominated the second half vs. Duke to earn an impressive road victory.

12. South Carolina

South Carolina also dropped a spot, but the Gamecocks picked up an easy win vs. SC State. This week will be trickier against a sneaky Vanderbilt squad.

13. Florida State

Tommy Castellanos and Florida State are looking legit after dropping 77 points on East Texas A&M. Yes, that doesn't sound like a real school, but it was still an eye-opening performance from the Seminoles.

14. Iowa State

Iowa State picked up its second big win of the season as the Cyclones took care of rival Iowa at home. Matt Campbell has another solid team in Ames.

15. Texas Tech

Right behind Iowa State is another Big 12 team. The Red Raiders have scored more than 60 points in both games so far. This offense is looking good, but it hasn't been tested yet.

16. Tennessee

The Volunteers are climbing in the polls after scoring 72 points against ETSU. If they can beat Georgia this week, this will more than likely be a top 10 team.

17. Ole Miss

Ole Miss went on the road for its first conference game of the season over the weekend, and the Rebels survived. Kentucky put up a good fight, but Ole Miss got it done.

18. Alabama

Alabama is at No. 18 in our top 25 after easily taking care of UL Monroe. It was an easy opponent, but the Crimson Tide needed that get right game desperately.

19. Texas A&M

Texas A&M comfortably took care of business against a lesser opponent again over the weekend, but there are clearly some kinks to work out. The Aggies better hope that gets done this week as they head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame this weekend.

20. USC

USC appears to have an offense as it dropped 59 on Georgia Southern over the weekend. The Trojans are off to a good start, but they haven't been tested yet. They begin Big Ten play this week against Purdue.

21. USF

How about USF? The Bulls are the clear front-runner to earn the Group of Five College Football Playoff spot as they are 2-0 with two top 25 wins. USF knocked off Florida on the road on Saturday. MASSIVE victory, and up next? Miami.

22. Indiana

Indiana looked much better on Saturday compared to a concerning Week 1 performance. The Hoosiers won 56-9 against Kennesaw State.

23. Utah

Utah breaks into the rankings after a 63-9 win over Cal Poly. Utes fan don't care who it is against, they are just happy to see these big performances from the offense.

24. Auburn

Auburn is also new to the rankings as it looks like Hugh Freeze could have a solid squad on his hands. The Tigers have looked good through two weeks.

25. Missouri

Missouri is the final team in our Top 25 Week 3 Power Rankings. The Tigers knocked off rival Kansas over the weekend to claim the top spot.

Just missed: Michigan, BYU, Georgia Tech