Oklahoma might have chosen the wrong performer to rile up the crowd before the fourth quarter of its College Football Playoff round one game against Alabama. The Sooners wanted Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson to ignite the crowd in Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium, but the person they inspired most was Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson.

Oklahoma surprised the crowd when 50 Cent came out to perform his most popular song, ‘Many Men,' live on the field in between the third and fourth quarters. The crowd got behind him, but nobody was more into the performance than Simpson.

Oklahoma brought out 50 Cent to perform "Many Men" at the beginning of the 4th quarter 🔥 Ty Simpson knew every word 😭 pic.twitter.com/s9Eeq7q9Ht — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jackson is not an Oklahoma or Alabama football fan, nor does he have any connection to Norman. However, ‘Many Men' is commonly used in sports before and during games to motivate athletes.

The performance only added to Alabama's second-half surge, fueled by Simpson. After Oklahoma got out to a quick 17-0 lead, the Tide outscored the Sooners 34-7 the rest of the way to steal a 34-24 win on the road.

Simpson completed 18 of his 29 passes for 232 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He ended with -22 rushing yards due to sack yardage, but added a few key runs in the second half to keep pivotal drives alive.

Although Simpson was statistically outperformed by Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer in the box score, he was the more efficient passer in the second half. Mateer ended with 307 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but he struggled with his accuracy and was constantly under pressure in the second half.

Alabama's win over Oklahoma avenged a loss in the regular season and sets up a date with No. 1 Indiana in the second round. The Crimson Tide have 12 days to prepare for the undefeated Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.