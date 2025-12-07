Fans of No. 10 Alabama are in shambles following the Crimson Tide's 28-7 loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night.

The conference championship game was important for Alabama, especially with regards to the College Football Playoff. They were in the latest projection of the 12-team bracket, meaning that if they got the job done in this contest, then they would have secured their place.

However, the Bulldogs had other plans. Georgia dominated the game from start to finish, embarrassing the Crimson Tide in Atlanta. Alabama had no answer to how Georgia performed on both sides of the ball, putting their CFP hopes at risk.

It didn't take long for Crimson Tide fans to give their thoughts on social media, expressing big concerns about their postseason results. Here are some of their reactions.

“Alabama will still make the College Football Playoff but they didn’t show up to play today. Now they did beat Georgia earlier in the season so the committee should look at that. This team has the talent to make a run in the playoff but Kalen has to do a better coaching by job,” one fan said.

“Welcome to the dark ages of mediocrity Bama!” another remarked.

“Got the belt, ALL game. I don’t want to hear nothing about us and playoffs. We already went through this last yr. Smdh,” one commented.

“No need to attack any one individual, whether Coach or player. This was a team loss, no more, no less. @AlabamaFTBL y’all know what needs fixing, get it done,” one replied.

“Nick saban carried ur whole school for 20 years💀,” a fan said.

How Alabama played against Georgia

It was a disappointing performance for No. 10 Alabama to have in the SEC championship game, losing to their rival Georgia Bulldogs in blowout fashion.

The No. 3 Bulldogs were consistent for the entire course of the game. They reached the end zone in all four quarters while the Crimson Tide only pulled it off in the fourth quarter. It was a testament to the defensive masterclass Georgia achieved, shutting down Alabama all night.

Ty Simpson had a brutal night as the Bulldogs pressured him constantly. He completed 19 passes out of 39 attempts for 212 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

The run game had a nightmare display, finishing with -3 net yards after 16 carries. Germie Bernard stood out from the receiving unit with six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Daniel Hill caught five passes for 50 yards.

The No. 10 Crimson Tide will find out whether their CFP hopes come to fruition or fall apart on Dec. 7 after the conference championship games conclude.