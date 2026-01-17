As part of their ongoing offensive line overhaul, the Alabama Crimson Tide added an experienced interior lineman Friday night, landing a commitment from Cal Poly center Racin Delgatty. He is Alabama's third offensive line addition from the transfer portal this offseason, joining Michigan transfers Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood.

After three seasons at Cal Poly, Delgatty heads to Tuscaloosa, where he built a reputation as a rock-solid center in the Big Sky Conference. Listed between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 and weighing between 300 and 310 pounds, Delgatty compiled 1,316 career offensive snaps, with 1,302 of those coming at center. Over that span, he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

During the 2025 season, Delgatty started all 12 games at center for Cal Poly and earned Second-Team All-Big Sky honors. Pro Football Focus credited him with a 79.9 pass-blocking grade, as he surrendered 11 pressures and zero sacks over 460 pass-blocking snaps. He also recorded a 61.8 run-blocking grade across 312 snaps. During the 2024 and 2025 seasons combined, Delgatty allowed one sack, two quarterback hits, and 14 total pressures over 785 pass-blocking snaps. In two games against Power Four opponents, Stanford and Utah, he played 63 snaps without giving up a single pressure or sack.

Article Continues Below

Delgatty entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2 and drew significant interest, taking visits to Alabama, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma State, and Oregon State. He also received offers from programs including Baylor, Kentucky, Northwestern, UCLA, Washington State, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Wake Forest, and Hawaii. He committed to Alabama after visiting Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16. The rising redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Crimson Tide's need at center could not have been clearer. Alabama lost two-year starter Parker Brailsford to the NFL Draft, backup Geno VanDeMark exhausted his eligibility, and third-string center Joseph Ionata transferred to Georgia Tech. Overall, the Crimson Tide has lost 10 scholarship offensive linemen to the draft or portal, six of whom made starts last season. Michael Carroll is the only returning lineman with starting experience.

With Delgatty’s addition, Alabama now has 12 scholarship offensive linemen for the 2026 season after entering the offseason with just five returning. Delgatty is the Crimson Tide's 14th overall portal commitment, continuing a recent pipeline from Cal Poly, where tight end Josh Cuevas began his career, who amassed 37 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns for Alabama in 2025.