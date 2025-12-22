Over the weekend, the Alabama football program punched its ticket to the next round of the college football playoff with a resounding road win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite falling behind 17-0 early, Alabama stayed with it, and was able to exact revenge for its loss against the Sooners earlier this year in Tuscaloosa.

The win set up a matchup against the number one seed in the country, the Indiana Hoosiers, for Alabama on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl from Pasadena, California.

Recently, head coach Kalen DeBoer gave a general health update for that game, and it was of the positive variety.

“Kalen DeBoer says Alabama is ‘as healthy as we've been in a long time,'” reported Charlie Potter of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Alabama football certainly looked like a team ready to compete for a championship with their performance in Norman on Friday night, quickly shaking off a poor start to the game to win in relatively comfortable fashion. While Ty Simpson wasn't exactly electric, he looked much better than he did in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, which seemed to rally the Crimson Tide offense as a whole as a result.

As previously mentioned, up next for the Crimson Tide is a tough game against Indiana, which went undefeated in the regular season and upset Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game to earn the number one seed.

It certainly won't be an easy task, but if Alabama plays its best football, they'll have more than a puncher's chance of advancing to the semifinal round.