On Thursday, Arizona signed former Oregon cornerback Daylen Austin to its roster, bolstering the Wildcats' secondary. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback from Long Beach, California, brings two years of eligibility remaining after spending the past three seasons with the Ducks.

A 2023 four-star recruit, Austin was the No. 121 overall player nationally and ranked 12th among cornerbacks, according to 247Sports Composite Ratings. He originally chose Oregon over offers from programs including Michigan State, LSU, and Louisville. During his time in Eugene, Austin appeared in 30 games, recording 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and three pass breakups. He redshirted his freshman season in 2023, contributing three tackles and three passes defended, before playing more extensively on defense and special teams in 2024 and 2025.

Between 2023 and 2024, Austin notched 13 tackles and helped out on special teams. He played 148 defensive snaps and earned a 70.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus this past season. Austin intercepted a pass in Oregon’s 21-7 victory over Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl and produced 10 tackles for the season.

Despite his on-field accomplishments, Austin faces ongoing legal challenges. He is awaiting trial for a hit-and-run incident in April 2024 in Eugene, Oregon, which resulted in a fatality. Austin pleaded not guilty to a Class B felony for failing to perform his duties as a driver after injuring someone. The trial will commence on February 2, 2027. However, he is reportedly expected to arrive in Tucson unaffected by the pending legal matters. Austin's combination of size, experience, and adaptability makes him an important piece in defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales' hybrid safety scheme at Arizona.

The Wildcats' secondary, which was among the stingiest in the nation against the pass last season, is undergoing significant turnover. Arizona lost all five starters, including Genesis Smith, Treydan Stukes, and Dalton Johnson, creating openings that Austin and other new additions will compete to fill. The Wildcats' offseason acquisitions include cornerbacks Tyrese Boss (Wyoming), Dwight Bootle II (Charlotte), Brandon Holmes (Fresno City College), Lee Molette III (UConn), and 4-star corner Xaier Hiler from the 2026 signing class. The additions make Arizona the sixth defensive back added via the transfer portal this cycle.

With the Wildcats returning players like Jay'Vion Cole, who had four interceptions last season, and newcomers from the transfer portal, Arizona’s defensive backfield is getting a major makeover before the 2026 season.