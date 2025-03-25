There is a growing number of college football programs who are canceling their spring games. Auburn football is the latest school to do that this year, per On3. The Tigers are joining more than a dozen other schools including Michigan State, USC and Oklahoma to cancel spring games.

Auburn is led by coach Hugh Freeze, who is entering his third season at the school. Freeze and the Tigers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign, that saw the team hold a 5-7 record. Auburn football went to a bowl game in Freeze's first season in 2023.

Auburn will instead hold a traditional practice, rather than a spring game. The practice is expected to be open to the public, per the outlet. There will also be an autograph session with players.

Why are Auburn and other schools stopping spring games?

It seems there are actually several reasons why schools are stopping spring games. Nebraska football for instance decided to stop their spring game to keep other teams from trying to tamper with players.

Auburn is actually one of the schools allowing the public to still come and see practice. Other programs like Boston College for instance, decided to close practices to the public but hold a public scrimmage.

Michigan State football is being more vague about why their game was canceled. The Spartans are like several other schools though in shifting a game-type atmosphere to just another practice session.

“There was multiple factors in not having a spring game but we really want to take advantage of all 15 of the spring practices and I think this is the best way we can do it,” Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said.

Auburn football fans are probably not too happy about not having a spring game. The Tigers are expecting big things this year from Coach Freeze, who needs to win some games this season. Freeze has yet to win seven games in a season since he was hired.

Before coming to Alabama, Freeze coached at Ole Miss, Liberty, Arkansas State and Lambuth. An NCAA investigation ended his tenure at Ole Miss, but Freeze found resurgence at Liberty.

Freeze was recently diagnosed with cancer. He is expected to continue coaching as he receives treatment.

“Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable. He will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities, and with forthcoming proper treatment, is expected to make a full recovery,” Auburn official said in a statement, per ESPN.

Auburn is calling their reformed spring game the A-Day event. It will be held on April 12. The Tigers open their season on August 29 against Baylor.