The Auburn Tigers football program began a new era Monday with the official introduction of new head coach Alex Golesh. During the press conference at the Harbert Family Recruiting Center, a viral moment emerged when a reporter asked if Golesh enjoyed golf — a subtle jab referencing the recent coaching search and the exit of former head coach Hugh Freeze. The Tigers' new head coach immediately picked up on the underlying message and seized the chance to clearly state his position.

The moment gained further attention when The Athletic's Chris Vannini shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter). He noted that Golesh recognized the subtext in real time and deliberately chose not to engage. Vannini’s post helped amplify the exchange, allowing it to quickly circulate and spark conversation online.

“That's a setup question. I've been here long enough to know that.”

Golesh eased into a grin as the room reacted, then guided the talk back to Auburn football and the tone he plans to set. He followed with a simple line that fit the values of the Tigers football program and made clear where his time will be spent, adding the following.

“I like football more than golf. And I'm terrible.”

The former head coach of the USF Bulls went on to add that his wife and kids enjoy golf, but he prefers to work in the facility and on the field. For fans who were drained by the Freeze era and the view that the former coach spent too much time on the course while going 15-19 and 6-16 in SEC play, the message struck the right chord.

The introductory press conference of the new Auburn head coach acted as a reset for the entire program. Golesh arrived after a strong run at USF, where he posted a 23–15 record over three seasons. With one answer, he aligned himself with the program’s standard of work and effort, making it clear that his regime plans to live on the practice field, not the fairway.