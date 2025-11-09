In his first game as Auburn's interim head football coach, D.J. Durkin led the Tigers to a one-score loss to Vanderbilt in overtime. The result was a promising start to his tenure, but the former defensive coordinator is not satisfied with it.

Durkin knows the game showed progress, but he knows that Auburn football fans do not tune into games to watch close losses. While acknowledging his team's progress, the 47-year-old promised fans that the true results will come.

“This is Auburn, we didn't come here to make the game close or fight to the end,” Durkin said after the game. “We came here to win championships, and that's what we're going to do. We're building a program to win championships. There is some character in that room. These guys, every coach in the country is calling this team, trying to drag them in the portal going other directions, and those guys, they stuck together for one another.

“No moral victories; we're not happy about it. We're gonna win these games, though. You gotta take steps, and that's what we're going to do. But these guys competed; they competed for one another. They fought to the end, and the other team just made more plays than we did. Credit to them.”

This is Auburn 🦅 Played for each other.

Gave everything for Auburn.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/BudwqxpJan — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 9, 2025

The game marked Durkin's first as a head coach since his unceremonious release from Maryland in 2018. He is now 11-16 as a head coach, including his two interim stints.

Auburn falls to 4-6 with loss to Vanderbilt

Despite the loss, Auburn still managed 38 points in the game, its most since putting up 42 against Ball State in Week 2. The Tigers' success mostly came off the arm of Ashton Daniels, who threw for a season-high 353 passing yards, the most of any Auburn quarterback in 2025.

Regardless, the loss was their second consecutive and sixth in their last seven games. Auburn fell to 4-6, including 1-6 in the SEC, while collecting its second overtime loss in conference play.

Auburn has a bye in Week 12 before returning for its final two games of the 2025 college football season. The Tigers return to the field against Mercer in Week 13 before ending the year by hosting Alabama in the annual Iron Bowl.