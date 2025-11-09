USC improved to 7-2 with a win over Northwestern in Week 11, but all college football fans cared about was a controversial fake punt trick play in the second quarter. The Trojans used a jersey number swap to have their backup quarterback line up as a punter, which FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira has since pointed out was an illegal move.

Although two players are allowed to wear the same number in college football, Pereira noted that they cannot play the same position. By having senior quarterback Sam Huard switch from No. 7 to No. 80 — the same number as punter Sam Johnson — USC violated an “unfair tactic” rule, according to Pereira.

“It's in the rulebook,” Pereira said. “Rule 922D under ‘unfair tactics.' Two players playing the same position may not wear the same number during the game. Look, Huard was on the flip card listed as No. 80, but as a quarterback. Johnson, he's listed as No. 80 as a kicker. So at that point, Huard cannot go in, line up as a kicker, period. At the snap, it becomes a live ball foul. It's an unusual rule. The officials are not going to see it, but the league will address it at some point with USC, and I doubt they'll ever do it again.”

Pereira further broke down why the play was illegal to ‘The Athletic.'

“Huard was lined up as a punter, so therefore that's actually a 15-yard penalty because both he and Johnson lined up as the punter. They would never notice because another thing that makes it hard is USC's one of those teams that doesn't have their names on their uniform. You're not, as an official, going to look into the face and say, ‘Oh wait a minute, that doesn't look like Johnson, that looks like Huard.'”

USC improves to 7-2 with win over Northwestern

The controversial punt play resulted in a touchdown, extending USC's lead to 14-7. Northwestern would tie the game at 14, but the Trojans eventually pulled away for a 38-17 victory.

As disputed as the win might be, USC improved to 7-2, keeping its Big Ten title hopes alive. They have already matched their win total from the 2024 season with three regular-season games remaining.

USC entered the week at No. 19 in the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings. They face two ranked opponents, Iowa and Oregon, in their next two games, giving them a pair of opportunities to bolster their faint CFP hopes.