Texas A&M football got another win on Saturday, defeating Missouri. The Aggies remain undefeated this season, with a 9-0 overall record. Following the game, Aggies head coach Mike Elko was asked about his team's performance last season.

In 2024, Elko's squad struggled down the stretch. The Texas A&M head coach didn't want to hear about it, following the Missouri win.

“Is this our weekly last year question?” Elko asked reporters after the game, per ESPN. “I don't know about the past. I know that that's four road games that this team has gone on the road and won. We're 4-0 this year on the road and we've only got one left, so we'll finish this year with a winning record if my math is right.”

Texas A&M defeated Missouri 38-17. The Aggies are now the only team in the country with three road wins this season over teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, per ESPN.

Mike Elko has Texas A&M football rolling

Texas A&M football is now 6-0 in SEC play on the season. The Aggies are making the case they should be the no. 1 overall seed in this year's College Football Playoff. The Aggies have quality wins over Notre Dame, Missouri, and LSU.

“From a CEO perspective, obviously I believe this is what this program is capable of,” Elko said. “I think that's why we're here. We're here because we believe the ceiling of this program is really high. It's why we took the job. It's why we came here as a family. … This is kind of what everyone has been talking about with this program for a long time. So for nine games we've lived up to it, and we've got to go finish.”

Elko is in his second season at the school as head coach. He came over from Duke, after the firing of Jimbo Fisher in 2023. He has motivated his players to believe in themselves.

“Finish,” Aggies running back Rueben Owens said. “That was the word for spring. For fall camp. Finish. Last year we didn't finish, so all week it was finish, finish, finish.”

The Aggies next play South Carolina on Saturday. Texas A&M also has games remaining with Samford and Texas, before the end of the regular season.