Patrick Mahomes wants a Red Raider in New York. The Kansas City Chiefs star made that clear after watching Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez dominate in a 29-7 win over previously unbeaten BYU.

“Get him to New York! @HeismanTrophy,” Mahomes posted on social media following the game, throwing his full support behind one of college football’s most unlikely Heisman hopefuls.

Rodriguez finished with 14 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery as the ninth-ranked Red Raiders improved to 9-1. His tipped-ball interception in the third quarter set off chants from fans when he struck a Heisman pose at midfield.

“My guys wanted me to hit it,” Rodriguez said. “Just a rush of adrenaline.”

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire echoed Mahomes’ push for national recognition, saying the Heisman Trophy should not be limited to quarterbacks. “The Heisman is given to the best football player,” McGuire said. “Jacob is playing at an elite level as good as anybody in the country.”

Jacob Rodriguez keeps leading Texas Tech to the top

Rodriguez leads the FBS with seven forced fumbles, alongside 49 solo tackles and three interceptions this season. His energy and leadership have anchored a defense that has transformed from one of the Big 12’s weakest units into the nation’s top-ranked run defense, allowing just 12.6 points per game.

The senior linebacker began his career as a quarterback at Virginia before transferring to Texas Tech, where he has since become the emotional center of the Red Raiders’ defense. His wife, Emma Rodriguez, an Army Black Hawk pilot, remains a steady source of motivation. “She is the reason I can do what I do,” Rodriguez said.

With two games left against UCF and West Virginia, the Red Raiders remain in the playoff hunt and could make school history. No Texas Tech player has ever won the Heisman Trophy despite decades of explosive offenses. But Mahomes’ call and Rodriguez’s production have changed that conversation in Lubbock.

If Rodriguez keeps leading this dominant defense, the Heisman voters may finally have to take a linebacker from Texas Tech seriously.