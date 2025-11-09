After Florida State football's brutal loss to the Clemson Tigers last Saturday, there is no doubt that conversation surrounds the job security of head coach Mike Norvell. As demands for Norvell's job with the Florida State football team grow after each disappointing loss, the latest reporting suggests that there is preparation for such an event.

On3 Sports reporter and college football insider Pete Nakos would release his latest intel regarding the coaching news, and focus one section on Norvell. It would read that talks around the coach's “future have ramped up again,” though mentioning that it never stopped, though Norvell coached a home win off a bye week last week.

“Three weeks ago, top Florida State decision makers held conversations about the future of the program under Mike Norvell following an embarrassing loss at Stanford,” Nakos wrote. “Athletic director Michael Alford released a statement on Oct. 20, announcing a ‘comprehensive assessment of the football program' would be held following the 2025 season.”

“But from speaking with sources on Sunday morning, conversations around Norvell’s future have ramped up again,” Nakos continued. “In reality, the conversations never stopped, sources said.”

Other aspects of Florida State football's Mike Norvell and his contract

While the Florida State football team blew out Wake Forest in the prior week, the program wouldn't build off of it in the contest against Clemson, as the pressure once again is on Norvell. With the Seminoles, Norvell is 37-32 and 21-25 in conference play, as Nakos reports that “there is some concern” in prolonging any decision regarding Norvell since college football has top job openings.

Losing to Stanford in October had the team putting “money together to buy out Norvell's contract” as he would be “owed nearly $59 million” at the end of the season.

“Real concern remains about how a 2026 roster could be funded if Mike Norvell returns. The Seminoles spent over $20 million on this year’s team, and they’re currently 4-5,” Nakos wrote. “Trying to put together the necessary dollars to fund a roster capable of competing for an ACC title if Norvell returns will be a significant challenge, sources have said. Especially when Florida State donors could be expected to help pay Norvell’s buyout.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if the Florida State football program will fire Norvell as the team's next game is on Saturday night against Virginia Tech, as they have a 4-5 record, 1-5 in conference play.