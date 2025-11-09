The Wisconsin football team has had a season to forget. The Badgers are just 3-6 on the campaign, and head coach Luke Fickell is on the hot seat. Wisconsin got a big win though on Saturday, defeating Washington 16-13.

It was a wild game, as Wisconsin's top passer was actually kicker Sean West. West completed one pass for 24 yards. It was enough for the team to win, as the Badgers posted just 48 passing yards in the game. The remaining 24 yards passing came from two other Wisconsin players.

Fickell was happy just to see his team win.

“It feels really good, let’s just say that,” Badgers coach Luke Fickell said postgame at his presser. “In this game, you don’t always get what you think you deserve. These guys deserve something because they continue to battle and they continue to fight. Sometimes you’ve got to go earn it, and they did an incredible job of earning it tonight.”

The victory was Wisconsin's first this season in Big Ten play. Washington fell to 6-3 on the season following the loss.

Wisconsin's Luke Fickell is fighting for his job

Fickell came to Wisconsin after a very successful tenure at Cincinnati. The coach turned the Bearcats into a national power.

At Wisconsin, things have gone in the wrong direction. Fickell is in his third full season, and facing tons of pressure to win from fans. He has won just 16 games since taking over the job. Wisconsin's athletic director issued a statement earlier this season, standing by his coach.

A win over Washington certainly helps things for Fickell.

“What can you say about the defense….that's a good offense now,” Fickell said after his team's win on Saturday. “Our guys did a great job out there tonight.”

The Badgers defense played hard in the Washington game. Wisconsin allowed just 251 total yards to Washington. The Huskies posted just 3.7 yards per play.

“They are doing a great job. They are playing the game the way it is supposed to be played,” Fickell said about his defense.

Things get no easier for the Badgers. Wisconsin football next plays at Indiana on Saturday. The squad must win out in order to make a bowl game.

Wisconsin has games remaining with the Hoosiers, then Illinois and Minnesota.