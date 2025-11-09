In Alabama football's dominant win over the LSU Tigers, 20-9, one could also argue that it was an ugly game on the part of the Crimson Tide, leaving a lot of football on the field. As Alabama football quarterback Ty Simoson made incredible plays in the game, head coach Kalen DeBoer would speak on the aspects that can be cleaned up.

Speaking to the media after the game, DeBoer would have an opening statement on getting the victory, but still being “not satisfied” with how they played overall, despite some aspects that were impressive to him, according to On3 Sports.

“It’s always good to get a W,” DeBoer said. “Made enough plays to win. But certainly got to continue to improve. We got to get back to work tomorrow. Our guys know that. Proud of the defense, holding them to field goals. Four red-zone attempts and walking away with nine points, it’s a great job by those guys. And just there’s plays out there we got to make, and that will help a lot of our offense.”

Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer wants more from the rushing attack

With the Alabama football team now on an eight-game winning streak, it seems as if the program has more than moved on from the opening Florida State loss that put a damper on the season. However, DeBoer would point to the running game of the Crimson Tide against LSU that needs to be improved, as the team totaled 56 yards on the ground, led by Daniel Hill with 21 yards.

“We only had 56 yards, so it needs to be better,” DeBoer said. “And I think there’s a lot of things. I think there’s other things we can do to make the defense have to cover us. And we missed opportunities that would help open up the box a little bit. But we certainly, either one of two things on each play is do a better job blocking and then do a good job of being physical with the ball in our hands, too, and then falling ahead for yards. Those extra one or two yards, three yards that you can get by running through arm tackles and things like that, those can hurt.”

“And so, again, we’ve got to do a better job giving lanes for the running back to go hit it confidently and hit it hard,” DeBoer continued. “It’s everything. It’s an effort across the board. When we run on the perimeter, let’s make sure we get the blocks out there. But yeah, we certainly got to be better than what we were.”

At any rate, the Crimson Tide looks for nine straight wins next Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners.