At some point in every college football season, CFP contenders across the country need to dig deep and get a win in an ugly game to keep their national title hopes alive. On Saturday, it was Oregon football's turn.

Playing in a downpour on the road against No. 20 Iowa, Dan Lanning and the Ducks came up big in the final seconds to get an 18-16 win on a last-second field goal and improve to 8-1 on the season. Oregon was in control for most of the game, but a late touchdown drive by the Hawkeyes have them a 16-15 lead and put Oregon behind for the first time all game.

A couple of controversial no-calls assisted Iowa in the second half on its comeback, including a missed intentional grounding call on third-and-goal inside the Oregon five. Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski threw the ball out of the back of the end zone with no receiver downfield. No call was made, and Gronowski ran for a touchdown on the ensuing fourth down.

Lanning took notice and wanted a call for intentional grounding in the moment, which would have made it fourth down at the 13-yard line instead of the three. After the game, he sarcastically called out the no-call, via Charlie Viehl of Sports Illustrated.

“They said there was a receiver. Did you see one?” Lanning said after the game.

Gronowski arguably got away with another intentional grounding call earlier in the game before a long Iowa field goal, one that would have knocked the Hawkeyes out of field goal range on fourth down and forced a punt. Late in the game, Oregon had a holding call ruin a promising drive, so Lanning is right to be a little peeved.

Still, quarterback Dante Moore came up big when it mattered most. With Oregon on the edge of field goal range in the final minute, he made one of the throws of the year to Malik Benson for a 24-yard gain that set up the game-winner for Atticus Sappington.

November is the toughest part of this Oregon schedule, with top 25 battles against both USC and Washington on the horizon. However, Lanning and company showed a lot of grit and heart on Saturday to get a win over a very good Iowa team in tough conditions and a hostile environment.