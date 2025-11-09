Indiana football witnessed the birth of a new Bloomington folk hero with 36 seconds left. Omar Cooper Jr. snuck behind the Penn State secondary, and executed one of the more insanely iconic catches this season.

The Indianapolis native Cooper Jr. set the college football world on fire with this uncanny toe tap catch Saturday.

OMAR COOPER UNREAL CATCH FOR THE TD 😱🤯 WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CATCH. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/PhHzKjuVB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

He's more than likely the new toast of the IU campus, even amid the dominance of Fernando Mendoza. Cooper Jr. ended the afternoon catching six passes for 32 yards — but the one touchdown elevating IU to victory.

How did Cooper Jr. pull off the miraculous grab, though, when the tip of his toe was the last hope for IU to win?

Omar Cooper Jr. explains catching miracle pass in Indiana vs. Penn State

Most fans and analysts were left in awe by the body control and foot awareness Cooper Jr. had. A catch like that makes many wonder how a WR can pull it off.

Yet Cooper Jr. said via Michael Niziolek of the Herald Times what his mindset was during that major sequence.

Article Continues Below

“I knew where I was on the field. When I went up for the ball I was trying to get my feet as far inside as I could,” Cooper Jr. said. “I made sure I came down with it. I was able to do that.”

Cooper Jr. admitted it was “a really close call” that the touchdown counted.

“I felt like it wasn't enough to overturn it,” Cooper Jr. said. “It was a blessing to be able to make that play.”

He saves the Hoosiers' undefeated pursuit in the process during the second season under Curt Cignetti. The 21-year-old wide receiver is enjoying new career-high marks: 46 receptions, 669 yards, and eight touchdowns.

While Cignetti built his two IU rosters off predominantly College Football Transfer Portal talent, Cooper Jr. is the opposite. The 6-foot WR arrived to Bloomington before the Cignetti era — signing with the 2022 class when Tom Allen led the Hoosiers.

The Allen recruit stayed loyal to IU and allowed Cignetti to lead him. Now the local standout pulled off a catch that will be discussed for many years — from Indiana fans to the heartbroken PSU ones who watched the play unfold.