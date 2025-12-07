Set up the record player and put on some Willie Nelson, because Jackson Arnold is on the road again. The former five-star quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal, per Justin Hokanson of On3 Sports, likely ending his tenure with Auburn football. The 21-year-old will play for his third different school, as he continues to search for the right fit.

Arnold was considered a top-10 recruit in the 2023 class, per 247 Sports, and entered the fray the same year as Arch Manning, Dante Moore and Nico Iamaleava. Aside from Moore, that lauded QB group has struggled to meet expectations. The now-former Tigers signal-caller has had a particularly difficult time.

Arnold was tapped to lead Oklahoma back into prominence, but he could not make it work in Norman. The 6-foot-1 talent completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also throwing three interceptions and rushing for 444 yards during the 2024 campaign. Sooners head coach Brent Venables benched him before season's end, suggesting that a split was coming. Arnold indeed departed, hoping to find a fresh start at Auburn.

Unfortunately, he suffered the same fate in his lone year with the Tigers. The 2022 Gatorade Football Player of the Year scored eight rushing touchdowns but continued to scuffle as a passer. He posted a 63.3 completion percentage with 1,309 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games. The SEC was clearly not an ideal destination for Jackson Arnold. He will try to salvage his career with one last stop.

If unsuccessful, his future plans are going to look different than initially anticipated.