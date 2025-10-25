The Auburn Tigers have made a change at the quarterback position during the SEC battle against Arkansas. Ashton Daniels took over for Jackson Arnold after Arnold threw a pick-six, changing the landscape of the contest.

Auburn began this game strong, going up 10-0 early on thanks to a touchdown pass from Arnold. However, the Tigers have slipped up and allowed 21 straight points from the Razorbacks. The game is currently at the half with Arkansas leading Auburn 21-10.

Right before the half, the Tigers were driving down the field, aiming to take a 17-14 lead. The interception from Arnold was costly as Kani Walker took it back 89 yards for a big-time momentum shift.

Auburn has now benched Jackson Arnold after throwing this pick-6 Things get worse for Tigers pic.twitter.com/t3qcTOQn5b — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Daniels was expected to split reps in this game, but Arnold actually started the game off well. Daniels is 1-1 with eight yards so far, and may start the second half for the Tigers over Arnold.

Both Auburn and Arkansas are in the midst of a difficult stretch, but the good news is that one of these two teams will end the losing skid. Auburn has lost four straight games after a 3-0 start, while the Razorbacks have lost five straight games after a 2-0 start. Something will give today, but the Tigers should feel extremely upset seeing their season unfold the way it is. Auburn can get back to .500 with a win against Arkansas today and have a chance to get to a bowl game if they can win two of the following four games.

During the second half of this game, Daniels remained in at QB. The hope is that he can provide a spark.