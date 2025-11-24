As multiple teams had easier opponents this week in preparation for rivalry week in Week 14, there is not a lot of movement in the Top 25 Power Rankings. Still, some Top 25 teams took another mark in the loss column and have dropped due to that. With those losses, there have been some small shake-ups in the College Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

1. Ohio State

The Buckeyes have kept their undefeated season alive, and Ohio State is barreling towards the top seed in the College Football Playoff. It was more domination for the Buckeyes against Rutgers. After a tighter first half, with Ohio State leading just 14-3, they pulled away in the second half, winning the game 42-9.

The team can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship with a win in Week 14 against that team up north. Michigan has won four straight in the series with Ohio State, including last year when Ohio State was ranked second in the nation.

2. Indiana

Indiana is also 11-0 on the season. This week was another stellar performance as the Hooisers defeated Wisconsin 31-7. Like Ohio State, Indiana dealt with a tight first half. They hit a field goal with 55 seconds left in the half to take the 10-7 lead going into the break. Indiana scored touchdowns on three of the five full drives in the second half, on the way to a 31-7 win.

The Hooisers will play for the Big Ten Title with a win over Purdue in Week 14. Indiana won the Old Oaken Bucket last year, but Purdue leads the all-time series 77-43-6 and has won five of the last seven meetings.

3. Texas A&M

It was cupcake week for many teams in the SEC, and the Aggies were no different. Texas A&M hosted Samford in Week 13. Marcel Reed threw three touchdowns in the first quarter and was one of four quarterbacks to play in the game for the team. The defense held Samford to just 77 total yards of offense. Texas A&M won the game 48-0.

The Aggies will hit the road in Week 14 to face Texas. The Longhorns won the game last year in College Station, 17-7. Texas A&M has not defeated Texas since 2010 due to the teams not meeting for 12 years after the 2011 season. The Aggies have not defeated a ranked Longhorns squad since 2007.

4. Georgia

Georgia is the top one-loss team in the nation, with the only loss coming in their fourth game of the year to Alabama. This past week it was an easy win over Charlotte. Georgia took a 28-3 lead into the halftime break, and then left it to their defense. The Bulldogs won the game 35-3.

Georgia needs some help to make it to the SEC title game. If Auburn or Texas pulls an upset, they will be in. They could also get in via a three-way tie based on SEC opponent winning percentage. Georgia will face Georgia Tech in Week 14. Georgia has dominated the series, leading 72-41-5. Last year was an eight overtime affair, with Georgia taking he 44-42 win.

5. Ole Miss

Most of the focus on Ole Miss has been on the future of Lane Kiffin. This week, his focus is on Mississippi State. The Rebels were off this past week after defeating Florida 34-24 the week before. They will play on the road against Mississippi State on Friday afternoon in the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss leads the series 66-46-6. They have also won four of the last five against their rival, including a 26-14 win last year. A win will likely secure a playoff spot and also keep them in contention to play for the SEC title.

6. Oregon

The Ducks had the biggest win of the top teams in Week 13. Oregon took out USC this past weekend. The Trojans took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Oregon would control the first half, helped out by a Malik Benson 85-yard punt return for a score. Oregon led 28-14 at the end of the first half. USC managed to score two more times, but never tied the game, as Oregon won 42-27.

Oregon hits the road in Week 14 to face Washington. Washington leads the all-time series 63-49-5. Oregon took the 49-21 win last year, but had lost the three previous meetings between the two.

7. Texas Tech

Texas Tech was also off in Week 13 after beating UCF in their last game. Now the Red Raiders hit the road with their sights set on a Big 12 Championship. The Red Raiders will visit West Virginia in Week 14, and a win will place them in the Big 12 Title Game. Texas Tech has won five of the last six meetings between the two schools, but has not won in Morgantown since 2021.

8. Oklahoma

Oklahoma faced Missouri in Week 13, as Beau Pribula returned to the lineup for the Tigers. The return of Pribula did not help much, as Oklahoma was dominant on defense. They held Missouri to 301 yards of total offense, and just two first-half field goals on the way to a 17-6 victory. They also forced two interceptions in the second half to seal the game.

The Sooners have a home date with LSU to end the season. Oklahoma has never beaten LSU. They fell last year in the regular season, 37-17. The Sooners also lost in the 2019 Peach Bowl, which was a CFP Semifinal, 63-28. The first meeting between the two was the 2004 Sugar Bowl, which was the BCS National Championship. LSU won that game 21-14.

9. Notre Dame

Notre Dame won their ninth straight game this past weekend, defeating Syracuse 70-7. The Irish were up 21-0 before the offense even touched the ball, with the help of two pick-sixes and a punt returned for a touchdown. The offense would then score on each of its first four drives to lead 49-0 at the end of the first half. The dominance continued in the second half, scoring touchdowns on three of four drives.

Notre Dame will travel to face Stanford in Week 14. The Irish lead the all-time series 23-14. They have also won five of the last six meetings between the two schools.

10. Alabama

Alabama controlled the game with Eastern Illinois, scoring two touchdowns in each quarter on the way to a 56-0 victory. They will visit Auburn in the Iron Bowl in Week 14. Alabama has won five straight in the series, and nine of the last 12. Still, all three wins for Auburn have come at home, with Alabama ranked in the top 5.

11. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt took a solid victory over Kentucky in Week 13. Vandy scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and another three in the third. Diego Pavia threw for 484 yards and five touchdowns, while he ran for 48 yards and a touchdown. Vanderbilt took a 45-17 victory over Kentucky.

Vanderbilt faces Tennessee in Week 14. Tennessee leads the all-time series 79-32-5. The Volunteers have won six straight, but two of the wins have been vacated. Last year, Tennessee won the game 36-23.

12. BYU

BYU likely needs to win the Big 12 to make the playoffs. The Cougars took a 26-14 victory over Cincinnati on the road to move to 10-1 on the season. BYU faces UCF at home in Week 14. Last year, BYU took the 37-24 victory over Central Florida and has won three of the four meetings between the two schools. A win in this game will send the Cougars to the Big 12 Championship with a chance to make the playoffs.

13. Utah

Utah needed to make a comeback to defeat Kansas State in Week 13. The Utes were down 31-21 at the end of the first half, but Utah took the 35-31 lead in the third quarter. Still, Kansas State would take the lead back and hold a 47-35 lead with seven minutes to go in the game. Kansas State went for two, but it was returned for a defensive two-point conversion by Utah. Utah then scored a touchdown with 2:47 left in the game. The Utes then forced a punt and scored on the next drive, taking the 51-47 win.

Utah will face Kansas on the road in Week 13. The last time these two faced, Utah took the 45-42 win back in 1996.

14. Michigan

Michigan had the biggest jump in the AP Poll this week, jumping up three spots after a win over Maryland. The Wolverines scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives while also scoring on the first three drives in the second half as well. Michigan took a 45-20 win over Maryland.

Michigan will now aim to win a fifth straight game over Ohio State in Week 14. The last time Michigan won five in a row was 1922 through 1927, winning six straight. When one of the teams is ranked first in the nation, they have not lost The Game since Michigan beat a top-ranked Ohio State team in 1969.

15. Texas

Texas handled business in Week 13, taking the 52-37 win over Arkansas. Arch Manning was great in the game, passing for 389 yards, while also bringing in a touchdown reception and running in a score. Texas is likely not going to make it to the College Football Playoff, but it could still spoil another team's season, handing Texas A&M its first loss of the year in Week 14.

16. Miami

Miami keeps hanging around as one of the top teams in the ACC. The Hurricanes took care of business on the road in Week 13, defeating Virginia Tech 34-17. The team still has a chance to make it to the ACC title game. Every scenario for them to make it requires an SMU or Virginia loss. They also all require the Canes to beat Pitt on the road in Week 14. Miami leads the all-time series 19-12-1, but lost the last time these two faced off in 2022.

17. Virginia

Virginia was off in Week 13 after defeating Duke in their last game. Now, the Cavaliers are just one win away from playing in the ACC title game. Virginia hosts Virginia Tech in Week 14. The Hokies lead the all-time series 62-38-5. They have also won four straight in the series and 23 of the last 25 meetings. Both times Virginia has won since 1999 have been in Charlottesville, the site of the game this week.

18. James Madison

James Madison hopes to be the Group of Five representative in the playoffs. They still have just one loss on the season, falling to Louisville. Facing Washington State, the Dukes were down 17-10 at the end of the first half, but tied the game in the third quarter. Washington State took the lead again, but a 58-yard touchdown run by Wayne Knight gave JMU the lead for good, as they won 24-20. JMU visits Coastal Carolin in Week 14 to end the season.

19. Tennessee

Tennessee is coming off a 31-11 victory over Florida on the road in Week 13. The Vols did not give up a point in the first half, but also failed to score in the second half on the way to victory. They will host Vanderbilt in Week 14 and look to ruin the Commodores' chances at the playoffs.

20. North Texas

The North Texas offense keeps putting up gobs of points. This week, it was another 56 points for the Mean Green in a 56-24 win over Rice. That gave them 50 or more points in four of the last five games. In Week 14, North Texas hosts Temple, and a win will place them in the American Conference Championship Game.

21. Tulane

Tulane is also in a win-and-in situation for the conference title. Tulane defeated Temple 37-13 in Week 13, placing the Green Wave in a situation where if they win in Week 14 over Charlotte, they play for the conference title. Tulane defeated Charlotte the only other time these two met, winning 34-3 last season.

22. SMU

SMU is coming off a massive victory in Week 13. They hosted Louisville and needed a win to keep their hopes of playing for the ACC title alive. Kevin Jennings accounted for three touchdowns in the first half, as SMU led 21-6 going into the break. From there, the defense took over and did not allow Louisville to score again, winning the game 38-6. SMU will face Cal in Week 14 and will play for the ACC Title for a second year in a row with a win.

23. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets' playoff chances took a massive hit in Week 13. Georgia Tech was dominated by Pitt early in the game, being down 28-0 early in the second quarter. The team would not be able to make the comeback, falling 42-28. Georgia Tech can technically still make the ACC title game, but it will need help. Until then, its focus will be on upsetting Georgia.

24. UConn

UConn has finished its season at 9-3 after winning a fourth straight game. The Huskies scored with 26 seconds left in the game to take the 48-45 victory over FAU. The team has now won nine times for a second consecutive season. If they win a bowl game, it will be the first time UConn has won ten games since 1998, when they played in the Atlantic 10 Conference at the I-AA level.

25. Arizona State

Arizona State notched its eighth win of the season in Week 13, defeating Colorado 42-17. While the Sun Devils led most of the way, a 21-point fourth quarter sealed the deal. They are still alive for the Big 12 title, but need to beat Arizona in Week 14. Arizona leads the all-time series 51-45-1. Regardless, Arizona State has won six of the last eight meetings, including a 49-7 victory last year.

Just Missed: Pittsburgh, Navy, San Diego State