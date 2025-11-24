As the Ole Miss football team is surrounded by rumors involving head coach Lane Kiffin, the program is more focused on winning the Egg Bowl and its quest for a national championship. With a reported announcement from the Ole Miss football coach expected after the Egg Bowl, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss took to social media to back Kiffin.

While Chambliss has impressed with the Rebels this season, there's no denying that the talk around the program has been about Kiffin and if he'll go coach at another school. Chambliss would post on X, formerly Twitter, that the team is “fully trusting” Kiffin to lead them to the promised land.

“To our fans, this team is completely locked in, living in the moment, and staying true to our 1-0 mindset for the Egg Bowl and future games,” Chambliss wrote. “We are unbothered by anything about next year and fully trusting Coach Kiffin’s leadership to keep us moving toward our goals.”

All eyes will be on Kiffin after the Rebels play in the Egg Bowl, as athletic director Keith Carter said an announcement from the coach is “expected” after the game.

“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter's statement read. “Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game…An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”

At any rate, Ole Miss will face Mississippi State to close out their regular season as the team is ranked sixth in the nation.