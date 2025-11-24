The Notre Dame football team dominated Syracuse in a 70-7 rout in Week 13. Jeremiyah Love put up 171 yards with three touchdowns on eight carries as he tied Jerome Bettis in school history.

It was a monster win for Notre Dame, but head coach Marcus Freeman didn't care much about the score one bit.

“You know, I hope I feel the exact way I feel right now that I did last week,” Freeman said. “And if we win — what was Boston College’s score? It wasn’t a firework or whatever, that it wasn’t great. But it was like this is what I tell our guys. Like, I don’t care what the score. We gotta celebrate this victory. We’ll get to work the next day. We’re going to dissect it. We’re going to find ways to improve.”

Notre Dame is 9-2 and finishes the year against Stanford on the road. The kick-off time is 7:30 pm PT, which might be a tough adjustment for the Irish.

But, Freeman isn't worried about that, either, via Tyler Horka of On3.

‘The way the Fighting Irish are approaching the oddity of a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff time Saturday? Locking in mentally no matter how late that is and what effect that might have on the body. It doesn't matter what time the game starts, per Marcus Freeman..'

The Irish coach said, “It's Notre Dame time” regarding the late kick, so he isn't bothered by it.

The Irish are right in the College Football Playoff conversation, but losing to Stanford could put them on the wrong side of the 12-team field.