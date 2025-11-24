Texas A&M football sits in the driver's seat at the top of the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies' undefeated run places Texas A&M at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. But they sustained a big college football recruiting loss Monday, for the second time to Oklahoma.

Four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. is who flipped back to the Sooners on Monday per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

The Texas talent Hatton commits to Oklahoma for the second time during this cycle. He originally ended his recruiting process early on Oct. 3, 2023. Yet the offers continued to flow in for the Cibolo Steele High star.

Mike Elko and the Aggies officially flipped him on March 22 of this year. But Hatton rises as a key fourth quarter recruiting loss with the early signing period still a week away.

How Oklahoma won back RB after Texas A&M commitment

So how was Brent Venables and RB coach DeMarco Murray able to re-coax the 6-foot, 205-pound power back? Collin Kennedy of 247Sports revealed some intel about how his recruitment ended.

“The Sooners chose to stay in touch, communicating with the elite back here and there while the cycle unfolded,” Kennedy wrote. “Fast forward to the fall, the Sooners were suddenly right back at the top for their former commit. Hatton started the 2026 cycle for the Sooners. And now, he's set to be there with the Sooners in the end.”

Kennedy adds: “Oklahoma is ecstatic to add the running back it'd prioritized from the start. Hatton is back and headed to Norman, like he wanted to in the beginning.”

Texas A&M has still earned big recruiting wins in November — notably top 30 prospect for 2027 JayQuan Snell. The Aggies landed a big 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back during the weekend of their epic comeback versus South Carolina.

The undefeated Aggies hold 26 verbal commits for the '26 class.