On Saturday, the Georgia football program picked up its tenth win of the season with an easy home win over the Charlotte 49ers, setting up a big matchup against Georgia Tech on Friday afternoon. Georgia is technically still alive for a berth in the SEC Championship Game, but they'll need one of either Alabama or Texas A&M to lose their final game over the weekend, in addition to beating Georgia Tech themselves.

Last week, the Bulldogs turned in arguably their most impressive performance of the season with a dominant home win over Texas, but unfortunately, the team got some rough injury news when star linebacker CJ Allen had to exit that game with a hamstring injury.

During Monday's media availability, head coach Kirby Smart didn't have much in the way of an update on Allen's status.

“He's working his tail off, doing the best he can to be available when he can,” said Smart, per Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247.

The Bulldogs would certainly like to have Allen back on the field and healthy when they begin their playoff run, whenever that may be. If Georgia is able to secure a spot in the SEC Championship and win it, then they'll have a bye in the first round in the playoff, whereas missing out on that would give them an extra game to have to play, meaning less time to rest for Allen.

In any case, Georgia and Georgia Tech are set to take the field on Friday afternoon at 3:30 pm ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.