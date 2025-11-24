The Louisville football team dropped to 7-4 with an ugly 38-6 loss to SMU in Week 13. Louisville was without quarterback Miller Moss due to injury, and it marked the third straight loss for the Cardinals after a 7-1 start.

Louisville was in contention for the ACC title game, but three losses to Cal, Clemson and now SMU have seven teams ahead of them in the ACC standings.

The final regular-season game is against Kentucky, so it won't impact the ACC standings at all. To make things worse, Louisville got some unfortunate news on star wide receiver Chris Bell, according to William McDermott of On3.

‘BREAKING — Louisville star wide receiver Chris Bell will be OUT this weekend vs Kentucky, according to Jeff Brohm.'

Article Continues Below

Bell is by far Louisville's leading receiver. He has 72 receptions for 917 yards and six scores, leading in every single category. He had three straight 100-yard games earlier in the season, but he had a season-low 46 yards in the loss to SMU.

Bell suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of the game against SMU, and he has now quickly been ruled out, leading into the final regular-season game.

Moss is also questionable for the game against Kentucky, and Brohm said he could “see multiple quarterbacks playing in this game,” per Alexis Cubit of The Louisville Courier Journal.

The Louisville football team faces off against Kentucky in the Governor's Cup, but not having Moss and Bell is not a promising sign as they try and end the season on a positive note.