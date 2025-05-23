The College Football Playoff is going to look a bit different next season as the committee voted to change the seeding model. Last year, the top-four seeds and byes were given to the four highest-ranked conference champions. Now, it will be a straight-seeding model, so the top-four teams in the final CFP rankings will get those byes regardless of whether or not they won their conference title. Boise State football got one of those byes last year because of their conference title, but under the new rules, they wouldn't receive a bye.

Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey called out the College Football Playoff committee on Thursday following the rule change. He thinks that this move will hurt programs like the Broncos down the road.

“@CFBPlayoff, please call it the Boise State policy…,” Jeramiah Dickey said in a post, “legacy is important…would make us feel better. When the system is created to keep you down, you fight like hell to break it. Nothing to lose…Always What’s Next! 😈 Believe in epic! 1-0! #BleedBlue 🙏🏼.”

The Boise State football team did not have to play a first-round CFP game last season. Instead, the Broncos got a bye and played their first game in the quarterfinals against Penn State at the Fiesta Bowl. The Nittany Lions won 31-14.

If the new rules were in place, Boise State would've opened up their playoff run in the first round on the road against Indiana. That probably would've been an easier matchup despite the challenge of playing on the road, but there are also a lot of other factors at play. For example, the nine-seed plays the top seed in the College Football Playoff in the second round if it wins it's first-round game.

Last season, all four teams that received a bye lost in their first game. Perhaps the longer break isn't as good as people thought. Either way, the Boise State football team feels like this rule change is an attack on programs like theirs.