Last season, we saw the first ever edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff. There were aspects that went well and were enjoyed by fans, and then there were also some things that need improvement. One part of the format that people didn't like was the seeding. The highest-ranked conference champions received byes, and that led to teams being seeded ahead of teams that were ranked higher. It didn't make a ton of sense, and it sounds like that will change.

“NEWS: CFP executives are expected to adopt a straight-seeding model for this season’s College Football Playoff, @RossDellenger reports,” On3 said in a post.

This fix would go a long way in creating better matchups in the first round of the College Football Playoff and beyond. For example, last year, teams like Arizona State and Boise State received top-four seeds in the CFP despite being ranked 9th and 12th. Both teams received byes to the quarterfinal round, and it set up a couple of lopsided matchups in the first round of the playoff.

With the new seeding model, Boise State and Arizona State would not have received those byes in last year's College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils would've received the 11-seed, which is higher than their ranking, but they won their conference. That conference title still give teams an auto-berth, which is why #15 Clemson was the 12-seed in last year's playoff.

Texas and Penn State were both ranked in the top-four last year, but because of the format, they did not receive byes into the next round of the CFP. With these new rules that are expected to be put in place, the Longhorns and Nittany Lions would've gotten the bye.

This change is something that has been expected and it is needed. A lot of fans have problems with the auto-bids for power conference champs as well, but the way that the seeding worked with the byes was a clear flaw. The auto-bid rule could change at some point down the line, but the College Football Playoff wants to reward conference championships. That one is a discussion for another day.

If this change to the CFP format does get approved like it is expected to, it will be good for the sport. This should help even out the playing field for the first round of the College Football Playoff, and that is something that everybody wants to see.