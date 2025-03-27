Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty has taken many by surprise. After Jeanty was the Heisman Trophy runner-up, the Broncos running back was on the verge of making history.

For instance, he was less than 100 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders's all-time rushing yard record in a single season. Not to mention, the competition between him and Travis Hunter was neck and neck.

Both players were set on making history. Regardless of the outcome of the Heisman Trophy race, the Boise State running back made an impression.

While he didn't run the 40-yard dash in his pro day, that wasn't what impressed them. It was his physicals. As Jeremy Fowler tweeted out, Jeanty is one of the cleanest prospects that scouts have seen in a minute.

Feedback from scouts is Jeanty is definitely one of the 'cleanest' prospects, on and off field. High character, coupled with the obvious talent. https://t.co/5UVIDZfyir — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

They've all raved about his character and his on-the-field talent. The latter is too hard to deny, but having someone of high character is a must.

All the talent can be nice but if there's no maturity or humility, it might be for nothing. Safe to say, that won't be an issue for teams wanting to pick Jeanty.

Boise State football's Ashton Jeanty has people impressed

The Broncos star running back was the spotlight of every running back in the country. Even with defenders stacking the box, he made a way to eclipse 100+ yards every game.

Not to mention, Jeanty was a workhorse and carried the ball between 20-30 times a game. Most notably, he bursted onto the scene with a near 200-yard rushing performance against Oregon.

At the time, the Ducks were the No. 1 ranked school in the country. They were nearly defeated by a Mountain West school, but one with the best running back in the country.

Jeanty led the nation in carries and rushing yards. The 5'10 running back showed a nice blend of power and speed. While skeptics think he has more work to do in the passing game, that will come with time.

Either way, one video will not dictate where Jeanty falls in the NFL Draft. He's been the No. 1 running back on the board and has been rumored by a barrage of teams to select him.

Recently, the Cowboys talked about taking Jeanty in the first round. The franchise can use someone like him of high character and talent.

At the end of the day, Jeanty will have his actions speak louder than his words. After his Pro Day stint, he's been on a clear trajectory to be a high draft pick.