The Cincinnati Bengals had high aspirations when the season began. Head coach Zac Taylor was hoping that his key players could remain healthy this season and the Bengals would be able to compete with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. However, when quarterback Joe Burrow was sidelined early in the season with a brutal turf toe injury, those hopes were put on hold.

The Bengals did not get Burrow back into the lineup until they faced the Ravens on Thanksgiving night. The team responded to the superstar quarterback's return with a shocking 32-14 triumph on the Ravens' home turn, and Burrow will be back under center Sunday when the Bengals (4-8) go to Buffalo to play the Bills (8-4).

While the Bills are 5.5-point favorites in the game, there is no shortage of confidence on the Bengals. In particular, dynamic wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase believes the Bengals can reel off multiple victories because Burrow has returned to the lineup.

“I don't think Joe is the underdog. I think they're looking at the whole team as the underdog in the situation,” Chase said in his meeting with the media. “Joe's just doing what Captain America does, save the day for us. You know what I'm saying? That's what we need him to do as a quarterback, as a leader of the offense, of the whole team. We need him to step up and be that guy.”

Burrow and Bengals still have a chance to win division title

As poorly as the Bengals played in Burrow's absence, the team still has a chance to make the playoffs. A spot as a Wild Card team is unlikely, but they could win the AFC North title. They are just 2 games behind the Steelers (6-6) and the Ravens (6-6). After playing at Buffalo, they have home games against the Ravens, Cardinals and Browns as a well as a road game against Miami.

If they can win all of their remaining games, they would finish with a 9-8 regular season record. The Steelers and Ravens have two games remaining against each other and Pittsburgh also has a challenging road game remaining with the Lions. The Ravens also have significant challenges remaining against Patriots and Packers.