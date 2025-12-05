According to a report from CBS, the rich capital of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host a college basketball tournament in November 2026 called the Royal Palm Invitational. St. John's, however, wants no part of it.

The report noted that multiple teams from major conferences are expected to join, with a hefty cash prize possibly in the offing for the champion.

St. John's coach Rick Pitino revealed that while his team was invited, he refused to participate.

“St. John’s turned down an offer from the organizers of the new Dubai college hoops event, Rick Pitino tells me,” reported The New York Times' Adam Zagoria on X.

While the reason for the refusal wasn't disclosed, the Red Storm could influence other squads to do the same, especially since Dubai has been repeatedly accused of sportswashing, along with other countries in the Persian Gulf.

In recent years, it has become more aggressive in hosting sports events, including Formula 1, golf tournaments, and boxing and MMA fights, among others. Royal families in the UAE also have ownership stakes in various football clubs.

Sportswashing uses sports events to deflect attention from social issues and injustices, including human rights violations, gender discrimination, and labor abuse, just to name a few.

Pitino and St. John's, meanwhile, have other serious matters to attend to, especially amid their slow start. They are currently at 4-3, losing all their assignments against ranked opponents. Their defense, Pitino's calling card, has been inadequate, allowing 83 points per outing.

But if there's one guy who could get the Red Storm playing at an optimal level, whether it's in Dubai or Duluth, it's Pitino.