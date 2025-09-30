The 2025 Clemson football team is probably the most disappointing in college football. This defense was loaded, and this offense was also littered with talent, highlighted by Cade Klubnik under center. He got all of the spotlight in the preseason, but so far, he has not looked great and has been one of the reasons Clemson has disappointed.

The athletics college football reporter, Bruce Feldman, wrote about what he had heard from different NFL scouts about what they think of the current quarterback class, and Klubnik was singled out as a disappointment. The consensus that he got was that Klubnik is pressing and looks uncomfortable despite having the raw talent.

“He looks really uncomfortable out there,” said a rival defensive coordinator. “He’s late so often. He looks like a first-time starter, not a guy with as much experience as he has.”

“If anybody’s pressing, he is,” said the NFL scouting director. “Something’s off with him, but I was less fired up about him than many other guys were. I saw the twitch, the mobility, and some arm talent, but he needed to improve his accuracy and decision-making. He just hasn’t been able to play calmly and with poise.

“(Clemson) to me, they’re talented, but I don’t know what’s happening there. They’re not playing together.”

Article Continues Below

Through four games, Klubnik has thrown for 996 passing touchdowns, six touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 60.1% completion percentage. The physical tools are also all there, with Klubnik standing at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. There is just a disconnect happening right now between Klubnik and the Clemson offense.

The 2025 season is off to an awful start for Clemson. The Tigers have a 1-3 record, and their only win came in an ugly one against Troy at home.

Clemson had a bye week last weekend, but this week, they are traveling to Chapel Hill to face one of the teams that might be playing worse than the Tigers, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

This could be the perfect weekend for Klubnik and Clemson to try to get back on track this season and help Klubnik boost his NFL Draft stock for 2026. Despite the start to the year, he has still been demonstrating some strong mental toughness.