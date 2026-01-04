Clemson Tigers starting safety Ricardo Jones announced Saturday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety from Warner Robins, Georgia, leaves Clemson with two years of eligibility remaining, giving him time to make an impact elsewhere.

Jones, a four-star from the 2024 class, quickly became someone the Tigers could count on to make plays. Over two seasons with the program, he recorded 59 tackles, seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 10 pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble in 826 snaps across 25 games. Jones came into his own in 2025, as he started 12 of 13 games, producing 39 tackles, six interceptions, nine pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and a pick-six against in-state rival South Carolina that helped secure a 28-14 Palmetto Bowl victory. His ACC-leading six interceptions earned him third-team All-ACC honors.

Jones’ departure adds to a growing list of defensive back losses for Clemson. He joins fellow safeties Khalil Barnes and Rob Billings in the transfer portal, while the Tigers also recently lost cornerbacks Shelton Lewis and walk-on Michael Mankaka. Not only that, on Monday, Clemson fired safeties coach Mickey Conn, leaving the program with only four scholarship safeties, Ronan Hanafin, Kylon Griffin, Noah Dixon, and incoming freshman Polo Anderson, heading into 2026.

The Tigers' secondary struggled this past season, allowing over 250 passing yards per game and ranking 118th nationally. These lapses point to the big task ahead for first-year coordinator Tom Allen in revamping the defense. The program is reportedly pursuing transfers to fill the void, including Kansas safety Lyrik Rawls, set for an official visit on January 10, and Memphis safety Chris Bracy. Clemson has 19 open roster spots for incoming transfers and 20 freshmen in the 2026 recruiting class.

The loss of Jones comes in the wake of a disappointing season for the Tigers, which finished 7-6, ending with a 22-10 loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl. Quarterback Cade Klubnik never quite clicked in the bowl game, completing 22-of-39 passes for 193 yards with no touchdowns. With Jones and other defensive contributors departing, head coach Dabo Swinney faces significant rebuilding challenges on both sides of the ball.

As the transfer portal window continues through January 16, Clemson must quickly address its safety depth to maintain competitiveness in the ACC.