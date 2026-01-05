Clemson football is coming off a horrible season. It all ended at a low not seen since 2010 for Clemson as they fell in the Pinstripe Bowl to Penn State, falling to 7-6. There were some bright spots, including wide receiver T.J. Moore, who has announced he is returning to the school for 2026.

Clemson and Moore have agreed to a new deal to bring the receiver back, according to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.

Moore attended Tampa Catholic High School, where he was selected to the 2024 All-American Bowl and was rated a five-star recruit. He committed to Clemson out of high school, joining the team for the 2024 season.

In his freshman season, the receiver brought in 45 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns. He became a starter throughout the season and entered the 2025 season as a starting receiver for the Tigers. He brought in 52 receptions for 837 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Moore had a couple of solid stretches for the Clemson offense, even as Clemson was 71st in points per game and 65th in yards per game. He had a stretch with four of five games over 90 yards while scoring all four of his touchdowns in those five games. He also ended the season with 12 receptions for 184 yards over his last two games.

The star receiver will also be in a new offense with a new quarterback this upcoming season. Clemson has parted ways with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Meanwhile, Cade Klubnik just finished his senior season, meaning there will be a new quarterback under center in 2026 and a new man throwing Moore the ball. For all the struggles Klubnik had this year, Moore was still a star, and bringing him back instead of seeing him move to the College Football Transfer Portal was a massive win for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.