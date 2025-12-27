Clemson’s football team's offseason is already pointing toward a quarterback crossroads, and Josh Hoover is the kind of transfer name that can change the temperature of an entire program. The former TCU passer is heading for the portal as one of the most proven options available, and Clemson has real connective tissue there through offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who coached him at TCU in 2022 and was the one who recruited him.

With Cade Klubnik departing after a frustrating 2025 and multiple offensive starters to replace in 2026, Hoover would represent a plug-in answer for a roster that needs stability at the most important spot.

Penn State made sure Clemson’s urgency is no longer theoretical.

As ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg posted on X, Penn State powered through a dominant second half to beat Clemson behind quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and a stout defense, and it doubled as a notable moment for interim coach Terry Smith, who will stay on with new head coach Matt Campbell. For Clemson, the bigger historical sting was this: Rittenberg noted the Tigers just locked in their first six-loss season since 2010.

Article Continues Below

That kind of number lingers in the building because it cuts straight through Clemson’s usual standard. The Tigers didn’t just drop a postseason game, but they slid into a tier they haven’t occupied in 15 years, and it happened with a roster about to face real turnover.

The roster shakeup is already visible on defense as well. Cornerback Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of former Clemson star A.J. Terrell, has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Terrell produced across the board this season, 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, and five forced fumbles, and he’s drawing first-round buzz with the profile of a high-impact nickel or slot defender thanks to his quickness and ball disruption.

Clemson’s next steps are straightforward, as they don't need that loser's label to keep it into 2026.