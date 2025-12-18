The 2025 College Football Playoff field is set. We have the final 12-team field, and it includes some great teams. The selection process was not without controversy, with Notre Dame being left out and two Group of Five teams making it. However, the field we have is littered with talent, and many different teams could end up winning the national championship.

In an anonymous survey conducted by “The Athletic's” college football reporter, Bruce Feldman, he asked coaches from around the country what they thought of the teams in the postseason, who they think will win the national title, and who they would least like to play out of every team in the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers were not getting much respect nationally despite being the top seed, while Ohio State and Georgia received the majority of responses.

Feldman cited four different responses as examples for the teams that will win it all. Two responses said Georgia, one said Ohio State, and another said Indiana.

An anonymous Group of Five coach said, “Indiana. They’ve played big in big games. I was really impressed with them winning at Oregon and beating Ohio State the way they did.”

Then, three different coaches also shared their responses about which team they would least want to play, and all three gave various answers, including Georgia, Indiana, and Ole Miss.

The Indiana quote was by a Big Ten running backs coach, and he said, “Their defense is a problem. Their scheme makes you work a lot harder. They’re very multiple. They’re so good with fire zones, simulated pressures, and do a good job of fitting the run. (Defensive coordinator Bryant) Haines does such a great job of breaking his own tendencies. He does some stuff that is NFL-complicated, and (QB Fernando) Mendoza’s.”

The survey favors Georgia and Ohio State because they have proven coaches and the most talented rosters, based on overall recruiting ratings of the depth chart.

Still, this is a historic Indiana football season, highlighted by Fernando Mendoza winning the Heisman Trophy, and no one should be surprised if the Hoosiers end up winning the title.