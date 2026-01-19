The College Football Playoff concludes on Monday night with Indiana traveling to Miami to face the Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl, which is also a de facto home game for Miami. The game has massive expectations this season, with all roads leading to this. It is the culmination of the college football season, and ticket and concession prices reflect that, nearly doubling from last year.

On3's college football insider, Brett McMurphy, shared a photo from the concession area and outlined how expensive the food at the stadium is for the national title game. It’s $22 for a double cocktail, $13.50 or $14.50 for a beer, or $24 for a Benihana’s steak yakisoba bowl, as an example. The good news is that the food quality seems better than at a traditional stadium, but the trade-off is the high cost of the items.

The food and drink prices only mirror just how expensive it is to get into the stadium at all in Miami on Monday night. The day after Indiana beat Oregon in the Peach Bowl, ticket prices for the national championship skyrocketed. The cheapest ticket was over $3,500, including fees. The average price was $5,589, more than double last year's average.

Tickets started dropping from there to around $2,700 by Thursday, before the weekend began. However, that decline was short-lived with tickets rocketing back up to $3,910 on Monday morning as the get-in price and the average ticket price were $5,740.

The factors driving these high prices seem mainly to be that it is between two teams that rarely play on a stage as big as this, and that it is in Miami, which is not exactly a cheap city to begin with.

The Hurricanes are playing for their first national championship since 2001, and their fans have been dying to see Miami get back to a stage as big as this. Then, Indiana has never been here before, and its fans are flooding each game and loving every minute. Indiana has the most extensive living alum base in the country, and they showed that off by flooding Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, and more of the same is expected in Miami.