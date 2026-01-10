Indiana football isn't just a feel-good story anymore; it's a full-blown juggernaut. In a performance that will be talked about in Bloomington for decades, No. 1 Indiana dismantled the Oregon Ducks 56-22 in the Peach Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship for the first time in program history.

Curt Cignetti’s squad didn't just win; they left no doubt, turning a highly anticipated semifinal into a showcase of dominance. The tone was set just seconds into the game. On the very first play from scrimmage, Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds jumped a Dante Moore pass and returned it 25 yards for a pick-six.

It was the spark that ignited an explosion. While Oregon managed to tie it up briefly, the Hoosiers responded with a deluge of scoring that the Ducks simply couldn’t match.