Expansion talks for the College Football Playoff continue to be the main focus for next season. The committee held a meeting on Sunday, which didn't result in any new information. However, it did spark rumors about what the Big Ten and SEC are potentially wanting in an expansion.

Reports indicate that the Big Ten is pushing for a 24-team format, according to Pete Nakos and Chris Low of On3 Sports. Meanwhile, the SEC seemingly wants to maintain the 12-team format, but the conference, along with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is open to a 16-team expansion.

“Following the College Football Playoff management committee’s meeting Sunday, sources tell On3’s Chris Low that the SEC would prefer to stick with the 12-team format rather than expand to 24 teams. The Big Ten wants a 24-team model, while the SEC – and the other eight conferences, along with Notre Dame – want a 16-team playoff.”

As of now, the CFP is expected to continue utilizing the 12-team format for the 2026-27 season. Especially considering the deadline for expansion talks is January 23. Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports did report, however, that the Big Ten informed him that the conference would be willing to accept a 16-team expansion as early as next season, as long as the playoffs would be expanded to 24 teams down the road. It's a caveat that the SEC may not agree with.

“Barring an unprecedented move, the expectation is the 12-team model will remain intact for the 2026 season, with a Friday, Jan. 23 deadline looming for expansion. Earlier this week, a Big Ten source told On3's Brett McMurphy that they would agree to the 16-team model in 2026 if there was a commitment to expand to 24 teams a few years later. ‘We probably can get there if there is an actual signed agreement,' the source said. ‘Not an agreement to agree.'”

It appears negotiations are at a stalemate. There is still some time for the College Football Playoff committee to make an expansion official. However, they are running out of time to get it finalized for next season.