The 2025 campaign was a bit of a roller coaster for Spencer Strider, as the Atlanta Braves star seemed to struggle in his first year back from a season-ending elbow injury in 2024. With a new year of baseball on the horizon, Strider gets honest about his performances and struggles from last season.

While talking with media members on Friday, the 27-year-old starting pitcher acknowledged that he needs to improve on the mound in 2026. He admitted that his fastball shape hurt him quite a lot, and it's something he's been working on throughout the offseason.

“Plenty of things I need to do better,” said Strider. “I think the simplest one, just gotta be in the strike zone. Gotta be competitive. Need guys to swing, need guys to be behind in the count, you know, getting ahead. All of that stuff [is] pitcher 101… Got to refine the stuff. Fastball shape was not the same as it has been last year, that definitely hurt me.”

Spencer Strider added that he's been working on his mechanics throughout the offseason. Because the season hasn't started yet, the soon-to-be six-year veteran was able to put his full focus and attention on improving his skills on the mound.

The goal is for Strider to get back to an elite level, which he reached in 2022 and 2023. With the elbow injury well behind him and another full offseason to focus on his craft, the one-time All-Star will have the opportunity prove himself in the upcoming season.

Strider ended the 2025 campaign with a 4.45 ERA and 1.396 WHIP while recording 131 strikeouts through 125.1 innings pitched. He is expected to be at the top of the Braves' rotation alongside veteran Chris Sale.