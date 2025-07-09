Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has battled a lot of health adversity in his life, and he has always responded well to it. He was battling some more earlier this offseason as he was away from the Buffaloes for a while because of a mystery illness. At one point, his son, Deion Sanders Jr., updated the public on the situation, but he never said what his dad was dealing with. Sanders was asked about it on Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days, and he didn't have much of an answer.

Deion Sanders Jr. and Deion Sanders himself said that there would be updates on everything, but that hasn't happened yet. Sanders wasn't ready to reveal the issue on Wednesday.

“I’m really not going to tell you much,” he said. “I’m not going to talk about my health. I living good. I’m living lovely. Not a care in the world.”

When Sanders first spoke publicly about the illness, he thanked people for their support, and he said an update would come when he returned to Boulder:

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers,” Sanders shared. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I'M COMING BABY.”

Deion Sanders' Jr. also said that his dad would go into more detail about the illness once he was recovered.

“He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. said during a YouTube livestream. “When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him.”

It's still unclear what Deion Sanders was going through, but he is clearly doing much better, and all of his focus is on football. Sanders is getting ready to begin his third season as he the head coach of the Colorado football team, and it should be an exciting year. The Buffaloes took major strides last season as they ended up winning nine games, and they are looking to get over the hump and into the College Football Playoff this season.