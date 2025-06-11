Finally, head coach of the Colorado Buffalos football team, Deion Sanders, has broken his silence regarding his mystery health issue.

He took to social media to share a statement. Luckily, Sanders appears to be in high spirits despite everyone's concern. His message should put any Colorado football fan's mind at ease.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers,” Sanders' post began. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! [praying hands emoji]

“I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!” he continued.

Deion Sanders then said that he is “excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team[,] & all associated [with] our program.”

Additionally, he promised to provide a full update upon his return to Colorado. “When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything,” Sanders said. “Until then, I'M COMING[,] BABY.”

Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders' health concerns

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, it was reported that Sanders had been away from Colorado due to a mystery illness. The illness was not revealed, but his son, Deion Sanders Jr., took to a YouTube livestream to say he was “feeling well.”

“He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through,” said Deion Jr. “When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him.”

The illness caused Sanders to miss an appearance at the Sickle Cell Disease and Research and Educational Symposium on Sunday, June 8.

Hopefully, Sanders has a speedy recovery. He is heading into his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, and they are coming off a 9-4 record in 2024.

Sanders has had a busy offseason. He was heavily involved in his son Shedeuer Sanders' pre-NFL Draft process. While initially thought of as a top draft pick, Sheduer slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft before being selected by the Cleveland Browns. His other son, Shiloh Sanders, went undrafted before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.