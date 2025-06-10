Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has been away from the program recently as he battles an illness, according to a report from ESPN. Colorado's annual summer camps began last week, but Sanders has been back in Texas dealing with the illness. Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., appeared on a YouTube livestream to give an update on his dad's health recently. He noted that he was “feeling well.”

“He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. said in the video. “When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him.”

Not only is Deion Sanders missing Colorado football summer camps because of the illness, but he was also scheduled to speak at the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium on Sunday. He was unable to make it.

“Due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change, our originally scheduled Foundation Keynote Speaker, Deion Sanders ‘Coach Prime,' is unable to attend,” the organization announced in a post. “We are grateful for his support and look forward to future opportunities to welcome him.”

Sanders has battled a lot of health issues throughout his life, and he has always bounced back strong. It is still unclear what type of illness he is battling right now, but it sounds like he is on the path toward a full recovery.

Deion Sanders is getting ready to begin his third season as the head coach of the Colorado football team, and it is a big year. The program was not in good shape when Sanders took over, but he has the Buffaloes in a much better spot just two years into his tenure.

Year one wasn't great as Colorado finished in last place in the Pac-12 with just four wins, but last season was a big step in the right direction for Sanders and the Buffaloes. Colorado ended up winning nine games in the regular season, and the team got to play in a bowl game as well. The Buffaloes lost to BYU to end the season with a 9-4 record. Colorado is trending in the right direction.

The Colorado football team was in the hunt for the Big 12 title last year, and getting the team over that hump is the goal for Deion Sanders this season. Hopefully he is back to 100% for the start of the year and has no more health complications after this illness.