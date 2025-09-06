The Colorado Buffaloes are working their way to getting back in the win column after suffering a 27-20 Week 1 loss to Georgia Tech. The program extended its lead against Delaware in the third quarter on Saturday after an impressive throw from third-string quarterback Ryan Staub. He was so ecstatic, he couldn't help but hit the Shedeur Sanders celebration immediately after.

Staub, who didn't play in the season opener, is one of three quarterbacks who have stepped onto the field for Colorado against Delaware. The redshirt sophomore has flashed some potential with his opportunities, especially after connecting with wide receiver Sincere Brown on a 72-yard touchdown pass that led the Buffaloes to a 24-7 lead in the third quarter.

RYAN STAUB DEEP TO SINCERE BROWN 🎯 The @CUBuffsFootball's third-string QB is on a roll pic.twitter.com/mUmeNvMjbs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Immediately after the play, the Colorado quarterback was spotted throwing up the watch, which is Shedeur Sanders' infamous celebration. Staub was Sanders' backup last season, and he seemingly learned a thing or two from the now Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Ryan Staub hit Shedeur's celebration after the TD ⌚️@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/8eyLAy8zYk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025

Ryan Staub isn't the only quarterback under center for Colorado on Saturday as both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis have also played against Delaware. However, between the three, Staub is seemingly outplaying his teammates as he's the only quarterback to throw any touchdowns through three quarters of play.

While head coach Deion Sanders figures out who will ultimately replace his son as the starting quarterback, we could see Colorado utilizing a multiple-quarterback strategy for the next several weeks. We'll have to wait and see what Sanders plans to do at quarterback as the season progresses.